Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TEVA. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.