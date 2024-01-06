TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 27,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 54,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.84.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

