The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,678,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

