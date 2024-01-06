The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $248.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.41. Boeing has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

