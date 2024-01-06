The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

