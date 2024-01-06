The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 44,022 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.15.

The India Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

The India Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

About The India Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The India Fund by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 103,376 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The India Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The India Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $5,104,000. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

