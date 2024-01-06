The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 44,022 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.15.
The India Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.
The India Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
