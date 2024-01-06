The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.