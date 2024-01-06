The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kroger were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

