The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $6.03 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

