The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

