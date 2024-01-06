Thomas Bull Sells 359 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $365.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -138.41 and a beta of 1.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.59 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.82.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

