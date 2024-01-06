Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.51. Torrid shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 20,346 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Get Torrid alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Torrid

Torrid Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $613.17 million, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.