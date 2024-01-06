Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,059,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 3,524,428 shares.The stock last traded at $38.70 and had previously closed at $36.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.