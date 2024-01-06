Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TYL opened at $400.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.37. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.