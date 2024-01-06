United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,465,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 17,957,203 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

