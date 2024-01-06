Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on U shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 995,754 shares of company stock worth $28,603,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,064.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 27.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,088,000 after buying an additional 141,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

