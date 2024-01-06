Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPLD. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 498.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.