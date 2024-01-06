VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.