VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
