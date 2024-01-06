Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $108,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $121,126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.15.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.