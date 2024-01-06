Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $9.88

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.25. Valneva shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 356 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VALN

Valneva Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.