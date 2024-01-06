VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 30,945 shares.The stock last traded at $75.80 and had previously closed at $75.53.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $995.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

