Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.69 and a 1-year high of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

