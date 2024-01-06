Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $191,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,005.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $141,780.00.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $59.79 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $65.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511,121 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

