Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $191,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,005.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $141,780.00.
Vaxcyte Trading Down 7.1 %
NASDAQ PCVX opened at $59.79 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $65.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511,121 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
