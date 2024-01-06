VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. On average, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 129,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

