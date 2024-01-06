Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

