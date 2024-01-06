Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

