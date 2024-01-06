Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.62.

VZ stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,042.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 399,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 380,896 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 26,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

