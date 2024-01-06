Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,650 shares of company stock worth $129,784. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

