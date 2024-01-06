Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Sells $268,500.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VKTX opened at $18.19 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $25.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
