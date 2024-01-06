Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Sells $268,500.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VKTX opened at $18.19 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $25.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

