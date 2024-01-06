Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Vulcan Materials worth $42,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.26.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

