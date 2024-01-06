W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $376,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

