W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

