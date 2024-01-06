W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of W.W. Grainger worth $236,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

NYSE GWW opened at $818.73 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.46 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $750.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

