W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GWW opened at $818.73 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $543.46 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $801.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

