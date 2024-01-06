Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $177.80 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $181.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

