WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

