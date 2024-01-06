Wells Fargo & Company Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MXL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.45.

MaxLinear stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.11 and a beta of 2.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

