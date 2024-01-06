William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.88.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $537.36 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

