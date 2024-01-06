Wolfe Research Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $85.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 147.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

