Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $44.19

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.19, but opened at $46.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 36,308 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

