Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,458 shares of company stock worth $830,857 in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xometry by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.98. Xometry has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $41.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

