Xponance Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.83 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

