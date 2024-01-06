Xponance Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

ALLE opened at $122.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

