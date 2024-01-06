Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,081 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 114,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

