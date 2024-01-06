Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,097 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Kellanova by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 119,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Kellanova by 50.0% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,281,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.