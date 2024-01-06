Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.