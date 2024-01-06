YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

