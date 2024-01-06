Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $509,246.90 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

