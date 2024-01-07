5,778 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.66 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.