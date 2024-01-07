8,266 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

General Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

